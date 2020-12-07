‘Paurashpur’ trends at No.1 on IMDB’s ‘Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows’!

Going by the tremendous buzz that the intense character posters and gripping teaser of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s forthcoming magnum-opus show PAURASHPUR have been generating. It is no wonder that the show is trending at number one position on the IMDB page of ‘Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows’. It has 28.4% of the page views, which makes for a massive chunk of the total views!

Surpassing the biggest of the names from Bollywood and OTT space including Coolie No 1 (13.2%), Indoo Ki Jawani (8.7%), Durgamati (6.1%), Torbaaz and Bachchan Pandey (5.5%), the epic drama fantasy Paurashpur, featuring the legendary actor Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh, Anantvijay Joshi, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, and others has become the most anticipated new Indian movies and shows.

Shot against the backdrop of 16th century India, the world of Paurashpur brings to you love, lust, blood-stained swords & gender struggles, magnificent sets with hard-hitting dialogues, all with a superstar cast!

Witness the epic story of an extraordinary kingdom with stories both bold & brutal, as the sexes battle it out amidst royal betrayals, double standards, gender politics & a decision that questions the social fabric of an entire kingdom.

Watch the trailer on 8th December 2020.