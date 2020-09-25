IPL 2020 Match 7 CSK vs Delhi Capitals Preview: All eyes on Dhoni to set 100 catches record

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the seventh match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

CSK kick-started their IPL 2020 campaign with a win. However, they lost their second game against Rajasthan Royals. Ambati Rayudu, who scored 71 off 48 deliveries in the season opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), was pivotal to CSK winning their first game.

However, CSK missed his services in the middle-order in the second game against RR, losing the game by 16 runs. Now, it remains to be seen if he is ready for tonight’s game

DC, on the other hand, snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over-finish.

Both the teams will be eyeing their second win of the season. If DC beat CSK, they will break the three-match losing streak against CSK and here are our picks in the list of players to watch out for.

Shreyas Iyer

The Delhi Capitals skipper played his part to steady the ship after his side lost three early wickets in the first game against KXIP. While Shreyas Iyer could not score a fifty, the DC skipper, who is a clean striker of the ball, will be keen to score some big runs and guide his team to victory.

Imran Tahir

CSK might think of bringing in the experienced campaigner – Imran Tahir – into the playing XI for their third game of the season. The leg-spinner was the Purple Cap-winner in the IPL 2019, picking up 26 wickets. He has the experience, guile, and could be the difference maker as CSK look to seal their second win in IPL 2020.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis lived up to his all-rounder tag, scoring 21-ball 53 and picking 2 wickets, to star in Delhi Capitals’ winning start to the IPL 2020 against KXIP. The Australian had walked out to bat when DC required some quick runs and he did not disappoint. With the ball, he picked up two wickets on the final two balls of the match to push the game into a Super Over. DC will once again be expecting such performance from Stoinis as they face CSK.

Kagiso Rabada

Two wickets in a four-over spell, followed by 2 in the Super Over. Kagiso Rabada was in red-hot form in Delhi Capitals first game against Kings XI Punjab. The right-arm pacer was the pick of the bowler for DC in IPL 2019, scalping 25 wickets. He seems to have taken off from where he left the previous season. Rabada will once again be vital to the DC’s fortunes as they take on CSK.

Shane Watson

He could not score many in CSK’s first game of the season, but Shane Watson looked in a good nick during his 21-ball 33-run stay in the middle. The former Australian all-rounder, who has been a match-winner of repute, will be eyeing to contribute heavily as CSK face DC.

Wild Card

Shardul Thakur

The right-arm pacer did not feature in CSK’s playing XIs for the first two games, but Shardul Thakur, who can bowl fast and can contribute with the bat, could be in contention for CSK’s third game of the season. If picked, it will be interesting to witness how he shapes up against his fellow Mumbai teammates in the DC camp – Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer – amongst others.

Stats

CSK at this venue: Played 2, Won 2

DC at this venue: Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1

Approaching Milestones

MS Dhoni needs 3 catches to complete 100 IPL catches as wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant needs 6 sixes to complete 100 IPL sixes

Amit Mishra is 3 wickets away from 100 IPL wickets for the Delhi franchise

Faf du Plessis needs 17 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs

Shane Watson needs 10 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs for CSK